From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
The word peace is used by people from every persuasion. It is something I desire. What is the true meaning of it?
— R.P.
Dear R.P.: Most people yearn for one thing more than anything else: inner peace. Without it, they have no lasting joy or security. The word peace is used in the Bible in three main ways. First, there is spiritual peace — peace between God and man. Second, there is psychological peace — peace within. Third, there is relational peace — peace among mankind.
The Bible says that sin has destroyed or seriously affected all three of these dimensions of peace. When man was created, he was at peace with God, with himself, and with others.
But when he rebelled against God, man lost peace in every way. These dimensions of peace can be restored. Man cannot bring this about, but God certainly can, and has.
Jesus Christ, God’s only Son, was sent into the world to take away our sins by His death on the cross, therefore making it possible for us to be at peace — at peace with God, at peace within ourselves, and at peace with each other. By His resurrection from the dead, Christ showed once and for all that God desires that all people know perfect peace. “For He Himself is our peace,… and He came and preached peace to you who were afar off and to those who were near” (Ephesians 2:14-17).
Christ provides the power to man to overcome every sin. He can break the ropes, fetters, and chains of sin; but each person must repent, confess, commit, and surrender to Christ first. Right now, it can be settled and man can know the peace, joy, and fellowship with God, with himself, and with others.
“These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace” (John 16:33). To have peace, we must possess the Peace-Giver.