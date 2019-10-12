From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why do Christians keep saying that Jesus is the Prince of Peace when the world is in terrible turmoil and gets worse with every passing day
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: The Bible is not content to leave the nature of the peace Christ purchased for us in doubt. It outlines peace in the clearest sense. Christ made peace by the blood of His cross (Colossians 1:20). He bore the sins of all, so those who know Him as Savior are no longer troubled, and this brings peace beyond all understanding.
For those who do not know Him as their Lord and Savior, they remain perplexed because they look to the world and to people to bring peace to their weary souls. Christ stands between holy God and fallen man in his strife, rebellion, and conflict. He is the only hope for peace in the inner spiritual warfare of the soul, and for that reason also is the only hope for social stability.
In a materialistic world which has tried to sever diplomatic relations with God, we have nowhere to retreat except within ourselves. We are like turtles in a traffic jam — the best we can do is to pull our heads back into our shells and shut our eyes. But that’s a good way to get the life crushed out of us, as any dead turtle can attest.
Where does peacemaking begin? How can we become peacemakers in our broken, nervous, frightened, and dangerous world? We must make our peace with God. Those who know Him and walk with Him, can know His perfect peace in the midst of trouble as King David did. “I will both lie down in peace, and sleep; for You alone, O Lord, make me dwell in safety” (Psalm 4:8).