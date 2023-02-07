From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a life coach and enjoy my job because I can help people be better than what they think they can be. Are there certain points a Christian counselor can use in helping rebellious people who have opinions that are self-destructive?
– L.C.
Dear L.C.: One of the ironies of human nature is that it often has a way of rejecting the best and accepting the worst. We must acknowledge that there is a great defect that runs through the human race, a built-in waywardness that comes from man’s rebellion against God. It is called sin.
An opinion is often a personal judgment without fact or knowledge to back it up. A sharp tongue means to say something unkind, with the intent of hurting someone. It is important to guard our tongues and to use our speech for good instead of evil. How many relationships have been destroyed because of criticism that spiraled out of control? How many friendships have broken down because of a word spoken thoughtlessly or in anger? A harsh word cannot be taken back; no apology can fully repair its damage. People are rebels and are in conflict with every other rebel.
The deepest problems of the human race are spiritual in nature and the Bible declares that the “whole world is a prisoner of sin” (Galatians 3:22, 1984 NIV). They are rooted in man’s refusal to seek God’s way. The problem is sin in the human heart, which God alone can change. Sin is the great “clogger,” and the blood of Christ is the great cleanser. “The blood of Jesus Christ [God’s] Son cleanses us from all sin” (1 John 1:7). There is no need to be crippled any longer by sin — because God has provided the cure.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Plans for a 200-plus-unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 in Brunswick are half done, triggering a review by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission on Wednesday.
A program returning this month to the Golden Isles College and Career Academy aims to help young women explore career opportunities they’ve never considered.
A missing man who became wanted by police could not elude law enforcement a second time within a week Saturday, according to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office.
It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.
All over the country, volunteers come bringing food to the elderly who don’t have the means to get it for themselves.
Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.