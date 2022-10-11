From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m having doubts about my faith in God. I’ve just started college and was warned that many professors would begin to chisel away at my beliefs. Where can I turn for strength?
— D.F.
Dear D.F.: Many young people face spiritual doubts when they begin college. Many intellectuals in the education system feel it’s their duty to call into question a higher authority. Doubt begins to creep in and can easily overtake the mind. The Bible tells us to be on the lookout for such deceit; it comes from Satan. “Your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. Resist him, steadfast in the faith” (1 Peter 5:8–9).
The devil wants to discourage every believer and divert us. He will seek to dilute our testimony; he will attempt anything to destroy our relationship to Christ and our influence on others. He is a master at making us question God’s Word. He has manifested himself in every false ideology. It is his purpose to steal the seed of truth and send distracting thoughts. The greatest hindrance to Satan’s destructive efforts is when we stand strong in the knowledge and fear of the Lord. Christ gives His followers strength to choose right over wrong.
Nothing replaces spending time alone with God in prayer and reading and studying His Word. This is the way we get to know the Lord better and through this fellowship with Him He gives us strength and wisdom to overcome doubts. The Lord will give added courage to be a witness for Him whether in the classroom, at the workplace, or in the home.
The longest chapter in the Bible is Psalm 119, but in it there is a wonderful little verse that every Christian should memorize and repeat daily: “Strengthen me according to Your word” (Psalm 119:28).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Former State Rep. Alex Atwood was the guest speaker at the Golden Isles Republican Women where he explained his new job as a professor at College of Coastal Georgia.
On an average day, Web Hill and Michaun Collins have more business than they can say grace over.
Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
A national study titled “Our Vanishing Shoreline” published in 1955 gave a stark assessment of shorelines along the Atlantic Coast that remained for public recreation.
Lucky, the golden retriever best known for his skills as a “silent reader,” brought his talents to FACES preschool this week to celebrate the Read Across Georgia initiative.