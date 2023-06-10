From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
This world is falling apart at the seams. There doesn’t appear to be any way to stop the avalanche that is destroying society. Shouldn’t we come up with a new moral order that can stop some of the insanity that we’re being forced to accept?
— M.O.
Dear M.O.: We do not need a new moral order; the world desperately needs the tried and tested moral order that God wrote on the tablet. New morality is nothing more than the old immorality brought up to date. We’ve changed our moral code to fit our behavior instead of changing our behavior to harmonize with God’s moral code.
We have glamorized vice and minimized virtue. We have played down gentleness, manners, and morals, while we have played up rudeness, savagery, and the philosophy of “might is right.” When immorality and murder become the norm, the result is chaos. The ideal of purity is scorned, immorality is laughed at, and people scoff that God is old-fashioned. These things are glamorized today.
What is the answer? The Ten Commandments are valid today. They reflect the moral character of God, and they also provide the foundation of right living with others. The Bible teaches that God hates immorality, but mankind can undergo a radical spiritual and moral change that is brought about by God Himself. Christ can give people the power to overcome every sin. He can break the chain of sin in people’s lives. How? Repent, confess, commit, surrender to Him, and find salvation in the Savior who forgives sinners, giving them new and abundant life.
“Supplement your faith with a generous provision of moral excellence” (2 Peter 1:5, NLT).
