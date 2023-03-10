From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
It is concerning to hear all the murmur that science is the answer to all of man’s problems. Now I am hearing that if something in the Bible cannot be supported by science, it reveals that part of the Bible is not true. There are actually intelligent people who believe this. Are they deluded or ignorant?
– S.S.
Dear S.S.: The Bible plainly teaches that one of the characteristics of the end of this age is that people will develop a capacity for delusion rather than the truth. The scientific revolution has produced an overemphasis on the secular but a decline of faith and principle. Sin is explained away by psychological terminology. God is portrayed as a sentimental creature who never lets His wrath fall on anyone.
Thousands of Americans are enamored of, and deluded by, philosophies that are destroying the strength of the nation and threatening our security.
The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Thessalonians 2 that those who do not receive the love of truth [God’s truth] run after pleasure in unrighteousness. What a candid picture of modern man: deceived by demagogues, yet rejecting the lessons of history; deceived by the [declarations] of [others], yet indifferent to the voice of God. The Bible indicates that because we have rejected the truth, we are victims of a gigantic delusion. Everywhere we look, we see the propensity for delusion.
Paul said that the unbelievers in Thessalonica took pleasure in evil; they became wise to do evil and fell so deep in sin that they began to call evil good. Where a person has deviated from the eternal rules of God and morality, there is darkness. And while in darkness, people begin to pass false judgments upon most things that are of vital importance. Christ came into the world to shine a light in the darkness of the human soul. That light is the very truth of God that has the power to overcome darkness.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An American flag bumper sticker would have been easier, but Michael Heiser opted instead to send a stronger message by flying a full-size version of Old Glory off the back of his SUV every Friday.
A developer that has contributed to significant change and revitalization on Jekyll Island was recently honored with one of the Georgia tourism industry’s top awards.
Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.
A meeting Wednesday for public input about potential solutions to improve the roadway corridor at Sea Island Road generated a large crowd and plenty of suggestions.
After years of planning and raising money for Century Place, the first five homes are well underway.
Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.