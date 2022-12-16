Dear Abby:

My father passed away a couple of years ago, and my mother passed on recently. I have noticed something that I would like to share with your readers. When I came back to work after the funeral, many well-meaning friends and co-workers approached me to express their sympathy.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Checkers helps Manna House feed those in need

Providing meals for 300-plus people in need every day of the week is hard work, but Manna House, a soup kitchen in downtown Brunswick, got some help Wednesday from a newcomer to the community — Checkers.

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.