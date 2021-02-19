Dear Dr. Wallace:
For years, I’ve been begging my parents to repaint my bedroom, since the paint is old, dirty in a few spots and pretty faded. So, this year, I was beyond happy when my dad said that for my14th birthday, I could finally get my room repainted!
My parents even said I could paint my room any color that I liked. My mom knows I’m kind of a girly girl who wears a lot of pink and red clothes, so I think that was what she expected. But you should have seen the look on her face when I told her that I decided that I wanted to paint my room black! Now my mom and dad are going back on their original gift by telling me I can’t paint my room black. They said they won’t buy that paint and that they don’t want me living “in a cave”!
So, after a bit of an argument, now my parents said I can paint my room any color except black. But technically, that’s not what we originally agreed to once my special birthday gift was announced. What’s the deal with my parents? Are they allowed to change the rules after they gave the gift? My dad is a big football fan, and he just watched Tom Brady win his seventh Super Bowl, and I’m pretty sure good old Tom had to play by the same rules in every game he won over the years. Why should I have to play by new rules that were not in place last week?
— Color Me Unhappy,
via email
Dear Color Me Unhappy: I’m sure your parents did not expect you to choose black as a color for your bedroom, as it seems unusual and perhaps a bit depressing from their point of view. Although it’s your room, it is their house, and they can call the shots about many things under their roof, including the colors of the paint on the walls.
I suggest you should choose a color that isn’t so dark, because dark colors tend to be dreary and make rooms look very small and unwelcoming.
Your personal space should be enjoyable and upbeat whenever possible. I can tell from your letter that you certainly have a lot of spirit, so choose another color that better reflects your dynamic personality.