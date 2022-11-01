From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I often walk into homes and see a plaque that says, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” Does this come from the Bible, and do most people realize that we can make a free choice to follow God or do life without Him?
– C.G.
Dear C.G.: The phrase “freedom of choice” is heard a lot in today’s culture. Biblically, the very word “choice” presupposes at least two alternatives. A good example is demonstrated in the story of Joshua. He asked the Israelites to “choose this day whom you will serve.” The context was the choice between serving the one true God or the false god, Baal. Before waiting for their reply, Joshua announced his choice, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).
Choices are offered throughout the Bible as they are throughout our lives. Repeatedly in Scripture, choices were made by people after God provided them with sufficient information so that their choices were clear.
We make choices every day. For instance, because of “truth in lending” and “truth in labeling” laws, one cannot apply for a loan or buy a product in a supermarket without furnishing certain information to the lender so that intelligent choices can be made. God has given us information about Himself, including His holiness, man’s sinfulness, God’s provision for that sin (found in salvation through Jesus Christ) and scores of promises to man about what will happen if he accepts God’s promises — and what will happen if rejects God’s promises.
God says, “I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life … for He is your life” (Deuteronomy 30:19–20). There’s not a day that we do not have a chance to choose between the devil’s clever promises and God’s sure Word. When we rely on Jesus Christ, He will lead us in making the right decision in this life.
