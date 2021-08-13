From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been given a scholarship to a state university, but my parents don’t like the idea of me getting a secular education. I don’t want to go against their advice, but I don’t have the same financial opportunity at a Christian college. Is it wrong for a Christian to attend a secular college?
— C.S.
Dear C.S.: Some young people feel they should go to a secular college in order to have opportunities to witness for the Lord. In many cases, however, others feel the need to receive Biblical training and have a strong Christian support group. Regardless, it is important to attend a fully accredited school. Choices are often difficult to make.
Research is a good place to start. Talk to others who have already been through this process. Talk to friends who have had experiences in both settings. Talk with family members and people at church, perhaps even school counselors and teachers, and share with them your thoughts, your apprehensions, and your goals.
Most important, is to commit decisions to the Lord. He has a plan and purpose for our lives and it pleases Him when we take our cares to Him and ask Him to direct our decisions. Once God leads us to make a decision, and we know we’ve sincerely opened our hearts to Him, we must not draw back, but trust His leading, and believe He goes before us – because He does.
The most important decision we will ever make is the decision to follow Jesus Christ. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6).