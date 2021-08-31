From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have suddenly been thrust into being a parent to three teenagers. Growing up myself, I never struggled too much with making good decisions. My challenge today is trying to help my children understand the consequences that will come by making bad choices.
— T.C.
Dear T.C.: Lessons about making choices are demonstrated throughout the Bible, as they are throughout our lives. God commands us to make choices, but only after providing us with sufficient information so that our choices will be informed ones.
The word “choice” presupposes at least two alternatives. When Joshua, the great military leader of Israel, said to the people, “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve,” the choice he gave them was between God and the false god Baal. Before waiting for their reply, Joshua announced his choice, “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15).
Information is necessary to make intelligent choices. God has given us information about Himself, including His holiness and man’s sinfulness.
God’s provision for that sin is found in Jesus Christ. There are scores of promises to man about what will happen if he accepts God’s promises and what will happen if he does not.
Years ago there was a popular television program called “Truth or Consequences.” The host would say to the contestants, “If you don’t tell the truth, you will have to pay the consequences.” It is the same with choices. If we make the wrong choice, we will have to pay the consequences. But if we make the right choice, we receive wonderful benefits.
The Bible says, “Who is the man who fears the Lord? Him will he instruct in the way that he should choose” (Psalm 25:12, ESV). We must ask God to help us make choices that please Him.