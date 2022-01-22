From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve always allowed my kids to read fantasy stories and watch cartoons, but I tell them it’s just pretend. Recently my 10-year-old son told me that he couldn’t believe in Jesus because he was just another superhero. This has frightened me.
— C.P.
Dear C.P.: One definition of a “superhero” is a “benevolent fictional character.” While Jesus Christ is certainly benevolent, He is not fictional. He is the One and only Son of God clothed in human flesh. His purpose was not to save people from a villain, but from sin.
Children need to understand that Jesus is not a “fictional” character, but alive and active in the world today. He lived on Earth and performed miracles that transformed people’s lives — He didn’t come to entertain mankind. He is not a caped crusader – He is the crucified Christ. He is not make-believe — He is Master. He is not a legend — He is Lord. He isn’t created by fantasy — He is favored by God. He is not an icon — He is the Intercessor. He is not a force — He is the Forgiver. He is not imaginary — He is infallible. He does not vanish into exile — He redeems to the end. He is not a virtual winner — He is the Victor. He does not resemble hope — He is the resurrection of hope. He is not a revolutionary — He is the Righteous Ruler. He is not a superhero who falters — He is the Savior who rescues. He is not a knight in hiding — He is the coming King.
While fantasy encourages creativity in children, it is important to teach the truth of God. He gave us children so we could prepare them to become adults. Let’s remember to “train up a child in the way he should go” (Proverbs 22:6).