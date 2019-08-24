From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Our nation was once known by strong families. Why are so many homes shattered by disappointment, grief and pain?
— F.T.
Dear F.T.: The basic reason for unhappiness in the home is that we have disregarded God and the principles He has given us. We have refused to acknowledge His plan for the family. The members of the home have refused to accept their particular responsibilities as outlined in Scripture. It is well known that obedience doesn’t come naturally. It must be taught and learned. Children must be taught obedience just as much as they need to be taught to read and write.
A recurrent theme in the Bible is the training of children through teaching and example; they must be taught the ways of God.
“And these words which I command you [shall] be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. ... Write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates” (Deuteronomy 6:6-9).
This simply means to make Scripture the center of life. Doing so keeps us reminded of what God expects. In return, He brings great joy and contentment to our lives because everything we do is focused on His purposes. This is what it means to “walk with Jesus.”
How wonderful when children can say that they have “known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 3:15). To Christian parents, make this a reality in your home. To those who do not have salvation in Christ, receive Him and follow Him. He will reform the disgruntled, He will restore the disheartened, and He will make our homes places of safety here on earth.