From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I have been ashamed of myself in recent months after battling bad health that kept me in bed, because at the same time after a long illness, my neighbor’s child died with a smile on her sweet face and talking about how she longed to see Jesus. The hospice nurse told me that there is no greater purpose than to care for these little ones. I hope to learn how I might reach out and help those who suffer.
— C.D.
Dear C.D.: Many times children understand more deeply than adults do. This is why the Bible says that we must become as little children (Matthew 18:3). Children naturally put their faith in their parents and those who care for them. This is what Christ wants us to do. When He is our Lord and Savior, He expects us to trust in Him completely — we are His children.
There are many stories about how children on their deathbeds unwittingly direct those around them toward the Lord because of their simple trust. The chaplain of one hospice said that he wished older people could have the insight that dying children often have. “Children,” he said, “are more open to talking about God.”
Children are not burdened down by the things that become so important to adults — the pursuit of success, the struggle to avoid failure, dealing with the burden of wealth or poverty. Small children are not consumed with material things, or lack of them.
Children may be the little trumpet players who bring us to our senses, and to our knees. Jesus said, “Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them” (Matthew 19:14).
Many hearts have been deeply touched by the trusting heart of a child. Patient care volunteers often comment about learning from children. When we see compassion lived out it can spur us on to do the same. This is pleasing to the Lord.