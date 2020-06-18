From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My husband and I are newlyweds and both career-oriented. Many of our friends have discouraged us from having children because it causes problems with childcare. While we can afford to hire help to care for children we might have, I am not sure we are equipped. Is there a standard to consider?
– P.C.
Dear P.C.: Parents are responsible not only for meeting the physical needs of their children – which even nature teaches – but also for spiritual growth.
The Scriptures, which God intended for everyone to obey, says, “These words which I command you today shall be in your heart. You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down, and when you rise up. You shall write them on the doorposts of your house and on your gates” (Deuteronomy 6:6-7, 9).
While churches and schools can certainly reinforce these wonderful truths, the responsibility lies with the parents who gave life to their children and have the greatest love for them.
A teenager once complained, “The problem with parents is that by the time you get them, they’re too old to change!” This brings a smile but the truth is that moms and dads don’t go into parenthood experienced, so they are bound to make some mistakes.
The important thing is to teach God’s Word and be a consistent example. Be humble before the Lord and ask for His wisdom. Pray that God may crown your home with grace, love and mercy and pray daily for your children by name.
It blesses the Lord greatly when the influence of Christian parents builds godly character into their children. Children are a gift from God.