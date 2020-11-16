Dear Dr. Wallace:
I love my father very much. I have been begging him for years now to stop drinking his four to five tall glasses of hard whiskey every night, because I don’t want him to die from alcohol poisoning or in a car accident. Well, I was thrilled when he surprised me on my birthday by telling me that he had decided to give up his whiskey. He even promised me that he would never drink it again.
I told him that he had just given me the best birthday gift I could ever ask for in my entire life! I was overjoyed, until he told me that he had decided instead to just have a few glasses of red wine with — and, it turns out, after — dinner each night.
My father told me that there is less alcohol in wine and that it even provides some health benefits. He claims whiskey can’t do anything but hurt his health, so he’s committed to this change. He says a lot of Americans sip a little red wine and that it is no big deal. Then, he always mentions that millions of French people can’t be wrong! He seems to think everyone in France drinks red wine with absolutely no consequences. Is it true that my father will be safer on red wine than hard whiskey?
— Birthday Girl,
via email
Dear Birthday Girl: Red wine contains alcohol, just the same as whiskey does, so he would be susceptible to the same physical consequences, depending on the volume and frequency of his consumption. Changing drinks alone will not magically solve everything you are hoping can be solved.
I am aware that many adults in America, France and around the world enjoy a little wine once in a while. If your father truly wants to give you a great gift, he should limit his consumption such that he never becomes drunk or out of control in any way. I would say that one glass, or two at the very most, should be his absolute limit.