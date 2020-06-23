From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How does God view suicide? — L.G.
Dear L.G.: The Bible says, “The thief (Satan) comes only to kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly” (John 10:10, ESV).
God alone is the Giver of life and it is dangerous to take life into our own hands. Such thoughts are not from God but from Satan. There are many reasons that people resort to such a drastic decision as suicide, but God has better plans for those who will come to Him. He understands feelings of despair. Such experiences as bad health, abuse, depression, loss of job, etc., lead to feeling worthless, as though no one cares, but we must not let society tell us that because the Bibles tells us the opposite. “Casting all your care upon [Jesus], for He cares for you” (1 Peter 5:7).
Praying to God indicates a knowledge of His power, of His interest in our lives. Throughout Scripture He has given us examples that when people pray and seek Him, He listens and answers (Jeremiah 29:11-13). In seeking Him in all things, He will guide and direct us in the way we should go – and it will never be suicide.
The Lord wants us to cast our every care upon Him. He stands by to receive us into His forgiveness and fellowship. Becoming part of a local Bible-believing church enhances our lives and exhibits the love Christ has for the world.
Knowing that God cares – and that His people care – makes all the difference in the world. God is sending forth His message of love, but we must tune in. We must be willing to listen and to receive His message and then to obey it. Turn to the Lord Jesus Christ, the God of all comfort.