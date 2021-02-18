From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
What does it mean to be carnal?
— C.E.
Dear C.E.: Carnality is a Biblical word that is not used much anymore but has a powerful effect on life. It means living life consumed by satisfying fleshly desires, feeding selfishness while serving the body and starving the soul. Carnality is the state of depravity. Even the dictionary defines carnality as “the opposite of righteousness,” also a word that is not heard about much today, even in church.
Those who desire to live effective Christian lives must not long to live in such a state of carnality. Belonging to Jesus Christ will cost you your sinful pleasures. You cannot invite holy God into your life and continue in sin.
It is human nature to desire something cheap and easy. While it is true that mankind can do nothing to earn salvation, those who receive Christ as Savior will want to see change and transformation in their lives because the Holy Spirit of God resides within the believer. He stirs us up to love the things of God. Christ’s requirements are demanding when it comes to following Him in obedience and many turn and walk away. We see this clearly in John 6:66.
People loved to follow Jesus to see the miracles He was doing, the crowds He was feeding, and the love and compassion He showed. But when Jesus began teaching what it meant to follow Him saying, “Count the cost,” most walked away.
Jesus says to all of us that if we turn from sin, accept His salvation, and follow and obey Him, He will be Lord and Master of our lives and we will live in a way that pleases Him. There is no greater journey than this – to walk with the Savior.