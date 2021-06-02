From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’ve lived a great many years, but I’m still young enough to do something worthwhile. Why do I feel so useless?
— W.U.
Dear W.U.: Many people find themselves asking, “What’s the purpose in living?” When they realize that pleasure, money, happiness, security, or success leave them feeling empty, they begin searching for something more. Carnal things never fill the void in life. When people come to this realization, they understand that self-fulfillment is futile.
Why is this? Because people were made for a relationship with God, and mankind will only find true meaning and purpose when they find Christ and make Him Lord of their lives.
God calls us to make a turn-about-face and commit our lives to Jesus Christ. How is this accomplished? By realizing that man has sinned and come short of God’s glory and receiving His forgiveness and salvation. He then comes and makes a home inside of us to guide and direct our steps.
We then learn to trust him like the writer of Psalm 16 who said, “O Lord… You will show me the path of life” (16:5, 11).
One of the saddest things is to watch someone come to the end of life never having realized the purpose of life. You are not here by chance; God put you here for a purpose, and the most important thing you can do is discover that purpose and commit yourself to it.
Then He wants you to discover in your daily life what it means to live for Him and follow His will. The Bible says, “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you” (Matthew 6:33).