From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I work for a communications giant and have been given the chance to address a large convention on the subject of how to find better ways to present contentious news stories. In a day where society is jaded with violence, overt sensitivities, and the like, is there a refreshing approach to this subject and something from the Bible that could make people think differently that can provide some civility and compassion?
— P.S.
Dear P.S.: When it comes to hurtful words that linger in our minds and hearts, a wonderful response is to have a keen sense of humor. It has the ability to help us overlook the unbecoming, understand the unconventional, tolerate the unpleasant, overcome the unexpected, and outlast the unbearable. It is said that laughter is the best medicine but few people know that these words come from Scripture (see Proverbs 17:22).
The Bible teaches us to be more concerned about the needs and feelings of others than our own. We never gain in life by hurting others.
Sometimes we try to elevate our own insecure egos by degrading and belittling those around us. Yet this produces only a false sense of self-esteem.
The Bible tells us that angry people stir up dissension, and a hot-tempered one commits many sins. We live in an upside-down world. People hate when they should love, quarrel when they should be friendly, fight when they should be peaceful, wound when they should heal, steal when they should share, and do wrong when they should do right.
Careless words stab like a sword, but wise words bring healing (see Proverbs 12:18). We are to encourage our loved ones, friends, neighbors, and associates — and anyone we speak to. A true servant of God is someone who helps others succeed. “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up” (1 Thessalonians 5:11, NIV).
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
There’s one expression journalist unfailing use for describing foul weather events: Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of…
Paddling, hiking, climbing, fishing, you name an outdoor activity and Michael Gowen, owner of Southeast Adventure Outfitters, has probably done it.
As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…
A world map hangs in the common room of the Yacht Club at Brunswick Landing Marina, riddled with pens covering Europe, the U.S., Australia, South America and more.
A class of Oglethorpe Elementary School third graders became the first Tuesday to study inside the new Karl Meschke Archaeological Laboratory at Fort Frederica National Monument.