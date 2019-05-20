From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some of my friends criticize me because I take better care of my pets than I do myself. But it is because my pets bring me great joy and they love me unconditionally. Am I wrong, and what does the Bible say about animals?
— A.L.
Dear A.L.: Animals are God’s creation and He brought them to the first man, Adam, to see what he would name them, “And whatever Adam called each living creature, that was its name” (Genesis 2:19). This no doubt was pleasurable work for Adam. God made provision to protect every kind of animal — male and female — at the time of the flood in Noah’s day (Genesis 7). God also tells us in Scripture: “For every beast of the forest is Mine, and the cattle on a thousand hills” (Psalm 50:10).
Fish are a source of food (Matthew 14). We marvel to think of Jesus riding the colt of a donkey into Jerusalem (Mark 11). We wait breathlessly for His appearance on a white horse from Heaven (Revelation 19:11). The day is also coming when every living creature, “beasts and all cattle; creeping things and flying fowl” will praise the Lord (Psalm 148:10).
We boast of “man’s best friend” because a faithful dog will protect its owner at all cost. But anytime animal life becomes more sacred in our view than human life, we have lost sight of our proper priorities. Jesus loves us so much that He sacrificed His life so that we can live in the glory of His salvation. He said that our souls are worth more than the rest of the world put together (Mark 8:36). The value of a human soul is measured by its eternal quality and we are commanded to take care of our bodies and make sure that our souls are at peace with God, our Maker (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).