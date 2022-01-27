Dear Dr. Wallace:
I made a new friend at work whose company I really enjoy. We recently began spending time together outside of work, and it has been great to have someone to hang out with, as I moved not too long ago and do not know many people in the local area.
Last week, however, I was out getting coffee with my friend, and the topic of politics came up for the first time. I was shocked to discover that her political views are totally different from mine, and for the majority of the conversation, I did not know what to say and felt very anxious.
I grew up in a small, homogenous community where almost everyone I knew held similar views. I’ve never made a friend whose political ideology is radically different from mine, and I’m not sure I really know how to approach this situation. I don’t want to stop hanging out with my friend, but I’m worried that the subject of politics will come up again and will continue to make me uncomfortable. What should I do about this?
— On different sides of the aisle, via email
Dear On Different Sides Of The Aisle: Nothing must be done about this situation, and I find it rather sad that this is even a question. You and your friend have different political views; it is that simple. Yes, you can still be friends. Yes, you will probably find that you have many similarities in other areas. And yes, you can hold different perspectives and still engage in civil, respectful conversations about topics on which you disagree. In fact, you may even learn something from your friend that you never understood before by doing so.
It is not natural for everyone to think or believe the exact same thing in the exact same way; in fact, I would consider that to be terribly dangerous. Differences in opinion, experience, understanding, etc. are inevitable in a world of 7 billion people, and the variety that results is both healthy and advantageous for humanity.
I understand that growing up in a community where most people share similar ways of thinking can make this situation feel more daunting than it is, but at the same time, I also hope that it provides you with a greater sense of appreciation for the reality of life’s diversity and complexity. No one falls perfectly on one side of the political aisle or another, and as a result, there are not just two different ways of viewing something, but multiple. Often, in that space of multiplicity, there are more similarities and commonalities to be found than most people realize.