From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I believe that if all of our politicians could get on the same page we could reach world peace. With the scientific advances and expanded knowledge that have been made in the last 100 years, why is this so hard? It’s frightening to stand by and watch our nation die.
— W.A.
Dear W.A.: Our hope is not in a political party. It’s not in social improvement, for we have some of the greatest social institutions in the world, yet the world becomes more lawless. Education is not the answer either. We have more college graduates than ever before. Even medicine is not the answer, nor is government. Our hope is not in reaching a higher standard of living.
Documents of the United Nations state, “We the people determined to save succeeding generations from war…” But the UN has proven it cannot save the world. In fact, the entire world is in turmoil. The times are full of enormous conflict and cultural transformation. The world’s citizens have been stunned by shock waves of change in nation after nation.
A U.S. congressman once asserted, “Most of our present-day troubles are due to the fact that we have forgotten the faith of our fathers and no longer do we, as a nation, follow in the footsteps of the Lord.” There’s a fundamental law of God, which declares that we reap what we sow (see Galatians 6:7).
The Prophet Isaiah declared, “Your iniquities have separated you from your God” (Isaiah 59:2).
What is the solution? It’s for all people to obey God and respond to His call to return to the Lord. As the psalmist wrote, “That [God’s] way may be known on earth, [His] salvation among all nations” (Psalm 67:2).
