Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have been dating my current boyfriend for six months now. In my opinion, he is an outstanding person — responsible, intelligent, hardworking and quite family oriented.
In the past I’ve had several fleeting relationships that did not end up working out too well. This man is the first person who has truly been loving and caring and treated me with the respect I feel I have always deserved. You might even say that I’m beginning to feel that destiny brought us together. We are both college students; I’m 19 and he’s 20. I already know that I would like to be married to him someday soon, whenever the time is right for both of us.
The best part of our relationship is that it is so easy and comfortable. We get along tremendously well, and each of our families truly likes the other person very much.
Things have gone so well, and my future with this guy looks so bright, that a bit of doubt and worry is starting to crop up in the back of my mind. It’s almost as if everything has gone too well! Do you feel I should proceed cautiously because of my new, lingering doubts, or throw caution to the wind and just assume things will work out well for the two of us?
— I Feel Very Lucky So Far, via email
Dear I Feel Very Lucky So Far: I would not focus on nor pay attention to the “lingering doubts” that you mention you’ve recently experienced.
It’s truly counterproductive to focus on worrying about what could potentially go wrong when at present all is well — and there is no rational reason for you to feel otherwise.
I similarly advise you to not simply “assume things will work out” between the two of you.
Realize that I’m not saying things won’t work out at all, but instead cautioning you not to simply put your relationship on “cruise control” and assume it will flourish automatically just because it has done so thus far.
Instead, I advise you to continue to make efforts to continue to be a good partner to your boyfriend and to encourage him to do the same for you. Relationships take work, honesty, commitment and compromise to remain strong, deep and cherished.
I’d say that the two of you are off to a great start, but six months is a small, incremental measure of time compared with the roughly half-dozen decades you two could potentially enjoy together. Stay in the moment and take measures to not take your great relationship for granted.
Do dismiss any doubts in the back of your mind by knowing that you will remain proactive and intend to do all you can to keep this excellent relationship going in the direction you are wishing for it.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
