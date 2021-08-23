Dear Dr. Wallace:
In previous school years, I’ve had teachers who announced at the beginning of every class that there was no cellphone usage of any kind allowed in the classroom. Of course, everyone was still texting on their phones in class, some students surfed the internet and others even watched videos without the sound on.
This fall in our area, we are poised to return to our high school in person after this long pandemic. My question is about this topic of student cellphones. Can high school teachers confiscate a student’s cellphone due to unauthorized use in a classroom during class?
— Curious About This, via email
Dear Curious About This: Many teachers can ban the use of cellphones in their classroom; however, just as you said, some students are still tempted to use their phones in class. Teachers are hired to do a job, and that job is to teach students about the pertinent subject matter the class syllabus calls for.
Many teachers decide to ignore cellphone discipline and simply teach the class to those paying attention. If a student elects to not pay attention in class, a low grade in class participation is warranted. Yes, tests and term papers do usually account for the preponderance of a particular student’s grade, but the area of class participation is a great equalizer and can loom large enough to knock a distracted student’s final overall performance down a full letter grade or more in some circumstances.
And yes, if a teacher does wish to confiscate a cellphone during a class due to rules being broken, that teacher could likely hold that phone for the duration of the class and then simply return the phone to the student when the class ends.