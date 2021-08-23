Dear Dr. Wallace:

In previous school years, I’ve had teachers who announced at the beginning of every class that there was no cellphone usage of any kind allowed in the classroom. Of course, everyone was still texting on their phones in class, some students surfed the internet and others even watched videos without the sound on.

This fall in our area, we are poised to return to our high school in person after this long pandemic. My question is about this topic of student cellphones. Can high school teachers confiscate a student’s cellphone due to unauthorized use in a classroom during class?

— Curious About This, via email

Dear Curious About This: Many teachers can ban the use of cellphones in their classroom; however, just as you said, some students are still tempted to use their phones in class. Teachers are hired to do a job, and that job is to teach students about the pertinent subject matter the class syllabus calls for.

Many teachers decide to ignore cellphone discipline and simply teach the class to those paying attention. If a student elects to not pay attention in class, a low grade in class participation is warranted. Yes, tests and term papers do usually account for the preponderance of a particular student’s grade, but the area of class participation is a great equalizer and can loom large enough to knock a distracted student’s final overall performance down a full letter grade or more in some circumstances.

And yes, if a teacher does wish to confiscate a cellphone during a class due to rules being broken, that teacher could likely hold that phone for the duration of the class and then simply return the phone to the student when the class ends.

Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.

More from this section

+2
Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

Commissioners discuss plan for GA-FL weekend

The convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Georgia-Florida game and the trial in the murder case of Ahmaud Arbery had the Glynn County Commission looking at possible contingencies about what can be done to keep all of the potential chaos in check without straining the county’s reso…

County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

County once again names Jeff Chapman sole finalist for manager's post

The Glynn County Commission, still in need of a county manager, is going back to a familiar name as its sole candidate for the job. The commission voted 4-3 at the end of Thursday’s commission meeting to name Glynn County Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman the sole finalist for the position once again.