Dear Dr. Wallace:
This fall will be my senior year of high school, and I’m so excited, because now I can begin to look at studying abroad again. I have wanted to do this since I was 10 years old, but due to the pandemic, I thought my dreams would never come to pass.
Now that we have a lot of vaccines both here and in other countries, I think there’s a chance I might be able to study abroad for a month or more at some point during my senior year.
Because of the pandemic, I’m not sure this is still allowed, so I thought I’d ask if you might know how I can find out.
— Love to Travel, via email
Dear Love To Travel: If you’re wondering whether or not you can go to college in another country, the quick answer is “yes” — If all things return to normal.
For centuries, students have been leaving their home countries to study at high schools and universities abroad. Right now, yes, the pandemic will be the big factor when it comes to timing.
You will need to check with both your local area and any international area in which you are interested. The good news for you, in my opinion, is that you actually have a window of five years to study abroad, rather than one. Your senior year of high school would be optimal for you, but if that does not happen due to the pandemic, you may be able to do it somewhere along your college journey. Instead of a month or two, you might even be able to take a full semester studying abroad in an area that you find interesting.