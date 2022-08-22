Is it true that if I could read faster, I could study less? I’m 17 and I have a friend who is all pumped up about taking a speed-reading course advertised in one of our local Learning Annex pamphlets that claims to teach anyone of any age to read at least five to 10 times faster than they currently can. This particular course is held for six hours a day over four Saturdays in the near future.
It’s also very expensive, so I wanted to get your input before I part with my hard-earned money I just earned from my summer job.
— Would Love to Speed When I Read, via email
Dear Would Love To Speed When I Read: There are studies that cut both ways on this topic. Some claim doubling the rate of reading in the same amount of time can be accomplished with lots of practice and concentration.
However, other studies indicate that attempting to speed-read can actually turn out to be counterproductive. Why? Because the key to reading successfully at any speed is to be able to master the comprehension of the material being read. Simply reading a textbook twice as fast as you usually do will not guarantee that you remember, comprehend, understand and be able to provide deductive reasoning to the subject matter successfully.
I’m not at all familiar with the class that you mentioned in your letter, but any expensive class that professes to be able to have you reading five to 10 times faster by attending only four classes sounds like quite a stretch to me. Your hard-earned summer revenue could likely be spent in much better areas of your life.
If you want to become a better student during the next school year, seek to maximize the quality of the study time you do put into your homework. Do this by finding a quiet place devoid of interruptions, where you can truly concentrate for blocks of time uninterrupted. Put your cellphone out of reach so that no calls or texts can interrupt you during this block of time.
Having the discipline to stick to a study schedule is one of the main reasons why successful students become and maintain their status as successful students, no matter what rate of speed they have during their allotted study time.
