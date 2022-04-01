Dear Dr. Wallace:
What does enjoying things in “moderation” look like when it comes to evaluating eating a particular category of food? I have a major sweet tooth and I love to treat myself to dessert after dinner each evening. However, many friends and even family members have told me that I should try to moderate my sugar intake and only indulge myself occasionally on an intermittent basis.
I understand what they are saying, and I want to make an effort to eat healthier, but does that mean I can never eat sweets? Having a bowl of ice cream or a slice of cake after a long day brings me so much happiness, so I really don’t want to have to give that up entirely.
How can I commit to enjoying my dessert foods in moderation when it comes to this particular area of my life?
— Girl with a Sweet Tooth, via email
Dear Girl With A Sweet Tooth: You’re not alone when it comes to your desire to enjoy dessert! Many people feel the way you do, but the key is for each individual to apply “moderation” to their own unique body and level of overall health and fitness.
You can start by reviewing your overall diet to be sure you are eating enough foods from the major food groups, especially vegetables and lean, healthy proteins. Your overall caloric intake can be calculated and your body mass and frame factor in. You made no mention of your overall health or weight, but the general idea of moderation is for your body and food intake to remain stable as you enjoy a few treats along the way.
As for my layman’s advice, I suggest that you avoid candy and sweet snacks entirely during the day and “use” your sweet tooth desires a couple of nights per week to enjoy the items you truly love the most. This way you’ll look forward to them and therefore be motivated to avoid small candies and sweet snacks during the daytime.
For professional advice, start with your primary physician and discuss this very subject in detail.
She or he can also refer you to a nutritionist so that you can obtain an overall baseline of the best way for you to maintain your health and enjoy some desserts along the way.
This information will be excellent for you to have and review but remember that willpower plays a big role in what we eat and how often we eat certain foods.