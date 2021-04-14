Dear Dr. Wallace:
I have some pain in my back, and it has persisted even after many in-depth treatments from my chiropractor over several weeks. Some of my friends tell me that they see an acupuncturist and they feel better.
Does acupuncture really work for some people? Could it be worth a try for me? I want to try some organic treatments and not rely on pills or painkillers, since I’m very worried about getting hooked on any kind of substance, especially opioids.
— Still in Pain,
via email
Dear Still In Pain: Your friends may indeed be right; evidence suggests that acupuncture can help restore health to people with arthritis or other pains. It can be especially helpful in alleviating chronic pain and fatigue for some individuals.
Of course, the effectiveness varies from person to person, since everyone has a unique body, but I see no reason not to try this remedy if you’re inclined to do so and you have the budget to afford it. Choose a practitioner certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. If you have questions, I suggest you call (703) 548-9004 or visit their website.