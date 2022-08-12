How or why does writing in a journal help with stress? Many of my friends and even teachers have suggested this idea to me. Apparently, many of my friends have been writing in journals or diaries for years! I have never written in a journal before, so I’m unsure about this.
Do you think this might help me? And if so, why?
— Have Never Journaled Yet, via email
Dear Have Never Journaled Yet: The idea that a journal can help with reducing stress comes from the fact that it provides an outlet for your thoughts, dreams and feelings. Sometimes just putting your thoughts down on paper is quite cathartic and makes things that look large and daunting seem more manageable and less troublesome than they appear to be when they are held only in your mind.
Also, writing down challenges, problems or situations that make you uneasy starts a process whereby your mind may start turning toward coming up with solutions, ideas and strategies that may help you to ease some of the challenges, or stress, that you face. Human beings have written down their thoughts, feelings, hopes, dreams and experiences for thousands of years. I feel it’s absolutely worth a try for you to give it a go and see how it might work for you. Always remember this is voluntary and you can start and stop whenever you choose to, so there’s no downside to trying it to see how it makes you feel.
