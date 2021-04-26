Dear Dr. Wallace:
My brother came home from his friend’s house after watching the Final Four men’s college teams play the recent NCAA basketball championship. He is a big UCLA Bruins fan, and they were one of the teams playing in the Final Four.
When my brother got home, he had been drinking to the point of being staggeringly drunk, and he’s only 17! My father noticed this when my brother stumbled into the wall next to our front door, and so Dad asked him if he had had a few drinks during the game. My brother said yes, because his friend’s parents said it was OK for their son (also 17) and him to consume alcohol in a private home in the state of Texas, which is where we live now. (We’re originally from Los Angeles.)
Well, my dad was pretty mad, and he told us that it’s never legal for someone under the age of 21 to consume alcohol, even in a private home. My question for you is: Is it legal for a 17-year-old to consume alcohol in a private home in Texas, or in other states?
— Sister of a Drunken Underage Brother, via email
Dear Sister Of A Drunken Underage Brother: In most states, minors are forbidden to consume alcohol anywhere. But a few states do allow teens to consume alcohol in private homes. Texas is, in fact, one of the states with a variety of laws regarding underage drinking if in the presence of a legal guardian, for example.
Since you did not mention your specific town or county, a call to your local police station will inform your family of the laws in your part of Texas.