Dear Doctor Wallace:
I’m a healthy, 15-year-old teenager, and next month, my family and I will be visiting relatives in another state. We will be in a home where a younger cousin of mine has just had the measles, which I know from studying it is a highly contagious disease. I am really concerned that some or all of us could become infected. I told my mom that the measles could be as big a deal as COVID-19 is, in its own way. Should I be safe and have a vaccination to make sure I don’t get the disease? This is a really fun time in my life, and I don’t want anything to disrupt it.
— Worried, via email
Dear Worried: Please call the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at 800-232-4636 to receive important and up-to-date information about preventable diseases and immunizations to protect against them. Callers will obtain good data on 12 contagious diseases, including chickenpox, mumps, polio, influenza and the one you’re most worried about, the measles. You are wise to keep an eye out for other diseases besides the dreaded COVID-19.
The hotline provides information on who should be immunized, when a person should be immunized and the locations of sites where vaccines are available. This hotline answers questions about recommended vaccinations for children, teens and adults. It would be wise to use a speakerphone and make this call with one or both of your parents
listening in.