Dr. Wallace:
My best friend and I had a disagreement over a guy. She claimed that I was trying to steal her boyfriend, but that wasn’t the case. She saw me hug him, but it was a totally innocent situation that she took out of context and jumped right to the worst conclusion about.
I have an issue when I see guys smoking. I had talked to this guy before about him quitting smoking. I saw him at a party, and he hugged me when he said he quit smoking, and he even said that I helped inspire him to seriously try to quit. I was so excited and happy. I also let him know that my best friend would be so happy that he quit smoking. She then came up to me and told me I was a backstabber and our friendship was over. So, I then told her that she was a jealous idiot.
When I got home, I told my mother what happened, and she told me to stop being friends with her immediately. I totally agreed at the time, but after a week or so, I really want to talk to her to see if we can patch our differences. I’d like your opinion.
— No Smoke-Free
Friendship, via email
No Smoke-Free Friendship: Definitely contact your friend right away. By now, her boyfriend has quite likely told her several times that your hug was completely innocent.
It sounds to me as though you both acted out in the moment with mutual argumentative words back and forth. Call your friend, and start the healing process. It truly does not matter who takes the first step toward reconciliation. What’s important is that you reach that goal, if it’s still possible.