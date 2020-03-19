From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Recently I was saved through the witness of a co-worker. He said the most important thing to do was to pray. What should I pray about?
— N.B.
Dear N.B.: When souls are saved, a desire to be nourished from God’s Word is of utmost importance. Bring everything in your life to God in prayer and watch how He answers through the reading of Scripture. This is how God’s children have fellowship with the Father and His Son Jesus Christ.
Be faithful in reading the Bible, praying for God’s guidance and strength each day, seeking the fellowship of other believers as part of Christ’s church, and share your new faith with those who are still wandering in darkness. The church is the Body of Christ on earth, and it is important to join with other followers of Jesus Christ to learn from one another, to encourage one another, and to obey God’s Word. You’ll find yourself growing. Christ will work in you and through you and you will know His hand is upon you as He leads you along life’s pathway.
Many struggle because they want Christ to walk with them; but believers are instructed to leave their own pathways and walk with Christ. He comes into a person’s life with transformation, making forgiven sinners new creations in Christ. God will be busy conforming His children to the image of His Son. Salvation is the most important step anyone can take in life and is the only way to truth.
This is “the mystery which has been hidden from ages and from generations, but now has been revealed to His saints. To them God willed to make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery ... which is Christ in you, the hope of glory ... which works in me mightily” (Colossians 1:26-27, 29).