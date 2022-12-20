From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My daughter’s obsessed with her weight and doesn’t need to be. She is active and healthy for now, but I worry about the peer pressure she falls prey to, trying to meet society’s standard of acceptance.
– O.C.
Dear O.C.: Obesity is on the increase. Young girls particularly feel they only have value if they’re thin and beautiful. Many have died of eating too little, hoping to be accepted. But this can also signify a spiritual dimension as well. There may be various reasons why someone becomes obsessed with keeping weight down. Some people feel no one can ever love them unless they have a certain physical attraction. Others may even feel that they cannot like themselves or have any self-respect unless they conform to society’s idea of acceptable stature. The culture often puts far too much emphasis on such things.
However, taking proper care of ourselves physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually is important. After all, the Bible says, “Honor God with your body” (1 Corinthians 6:20, NLT). Our goal should be to please God, not to spend time worrying if other people will accept us. There’s something liberating knowing that God loves us just as we are. “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8, NIV).
When people struggle with weight gain or weight loss, it’s important to seek medical help and then bring all cares to the Lord. Jesus Christ sacrificed His very body and His precious blood to cover man’s sin, and He desires all people to be reconciled to Him. He provides what we need to live acceptable lives in a world filled with sorrow and disappointments. We can never go wrong when we bring our deepest cares to Him through prayer and obedience.
