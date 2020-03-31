Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m 16 and really need your advice! I think I’m totally in love, but I don’t know what to do about it. Last year, many of my school friends told me that a guy liked me. I’ve waited all school year for him to talk to me, but he didn’t say one word. Once school started again, all of this started over again. Kids came up to me and said he liked me. One of the kids was his best friend.
I discussed things like this with my mom, and she told me to be a little assertive and try talking to him to let him know that I heard that he likes me and that I like him, too. About six weeks ago, I walked up to him when he was with one of his friends and told him I heard that he likes me. I was shocked when he told me I was mistaken and he didn’t even know who I was. I glanced down at his notebook, and my name was written all over it.
All I could say was that I was sorry for the mix-up, as one of my friends might have been referring to someone else. I was so embarrassed that I almost cried. Since then, I have laid low, and now our school is closed. When we go back, what should I do? I waited for a month to see if he would ever come up on his own to talk to me, but so far, he has not made any further contact.
— Mixed-Up Teen,
via email
Dear Mixed-Up Teen: Perhaps you can use this time when schools are closed to reach out to him again. See if one of your friends has his phone number so you can text or call him.
I feel from your letter that this guy likes you enough to want to speak to you, but when he came face-to-face with you, he was unprepared, so he didn’t have the courage to admit it. It also didn’t help matters that his friend heard the conversation. Don’t shy away from this young man. Perhaps you might be able to start a text conversation or actually call him to ask him how he is managing his schoolwork at home these days. You could ask him for suggestions on the best ways to study under these circumstances.
If you can become “study buddies,” then when you do return to school, you’ll both feel that you know each other much better, and it will be much easier to have good conversations in person.