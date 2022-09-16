Dear Dr. Wallace:
I’m a girl who just turned 15, but I look like I’m 19! I’m already the tallest in my grade at school and I already have what looks like a woman’s body. I’m about 5’8” tall and I weigh 130 pounds.
I’m a girl who just turned 15, but I look like I’m 19! I’m already the tallest in my grade at school and I already have what looks like a woman’s body. I’m about 5’8” tall and I weigh 130 pounds.
The problem is that older guys always talk to me and ask me out. These guys are usually between 18 and 20 years old, and once in a while a 17-year-old guy will get up his nerve to ask me out too.
But my parents don’t let me date yet, and when they do, they have told me that I wouldn’t be able to date any boys who are older than I am. Help! The boys I know who are 15 are babies when it comes to their maturity levels. Even the 16-year-old boys at my school are nothing special either.
What is a girl like me to do about this? I’ll turn 16 in the spring and then I will likely be able to date, but my potential dating pool is going to be quite shallow and full of tadpoles.
— Mature Teen Girl, via email
Dear Mature Teen Girl: Yes, physically you are larger and more advanced than many your age, but in terms of experience and mentality you are still developing, growing and learning about the world around you every day.
Take the time you have between now and your 16th birthday to observe what goes on around you. Seek to learn from the experiences, good and bad, of those around you. And I also recommend that you interact as much as possible with your classmates, even the boys who seem so young and out of touch. I’m sure one or two of them have good personalities and are fun to hang around with. Seek to be a leader in setting up some group activities with your classmates and over time you and they will all develop in many positive ways together.
By the time you reach dating age, you should have a few good candidates already lined up.
Write to Dr. Wallace at rwallace@galesburg.net.
