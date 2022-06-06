Dear Abby:

When my boyfriend found out I have the money to do it, he asked me to pay off his car. Now, because I said no, he won’t answer the phone or talk to me. I have helped him in the past, but he continues to ask me for money. I think he’s using me. He tries to make me feel guilty by accusing me of not caring about him because, “If I did, I would pay off his car.”

I’m 58 years old, and the money I have is for me to live comfortably, not to spend on him. I told him as much, and he still insists I should help him with his bills. We live separately, and I suspect he’s really just interested in the money, but I’m afraid of being lonely. What should I do?

— Well-Off In The South

Dear Well-Off: There are worse things than being lonely (for a while). Chief among them is knowing you are being used by someone who cares nothing about you beyond what he can extract from you. What you “should” do is kick him to the curb and not look back. There are better days ahead for you if you do.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

More from this section

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Primary runoff election set for June 21

Early voting for the primary runoff could begin as early as June 13, but the actual start date will depend on how soon the local elections office receives material from the state that it needs to begin testing voting machines.

Cumberland going cashless

Cumberland going cashless

Only mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees will be accepted at Cumberland Island National Seashore beginning July 1.

County approves roundabout design funding

County approves roundabout design funding

The Glynn County Commission unanimously approved funding Thursday for the engineering and preliminary design of a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Wild Wonders at the Casino

Children got to see a wide variety of animals at a library program Thursday morning at the atrium at the Casino on St. Simons Island. Mike Rossi and Steffanie Nelson of Wild Wonders Animal Show from Jacksonville let the kids see and sometimes touch or hold a ferret, a rabbit, lizards, snakes…