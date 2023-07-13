Dear Abby:

My boyfriend lost his sister unexpectedly to a heart attack. She was only 50. I’m trying to be there for him and give him his space while he’s grieving. The thing is, he has stopped responding or contacting me. Every few days, I’d send him words of support, but he doesn’t respond — not with a “thank you” or anything. This has been happening for the past week.

Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440,Los Angeles, CA 90069.

