Dear Dr. Wallace:
On the last day of school before summer break, my best friend and I got into a nasty dispute. It was the worst one ever. We haven’t spoken to each other since, even though we both have summer jobs as lifeguards at a country club swimming pool.
I really miss her company and want things to return to normal, but I still believe that she was 75 percent to blame for the fight. But if I try to patch things up between us, she will believe I’m admitting that I was wrong and she was a victim. Both of us are stubborn, and we might not talk to each other for the entire summer, even though we work together. We also are teammates on our school swim team.
What should I do? We have been best friends for 10 years. She is like the sister I never had.
— Friendship on Hold,
St. Petersburg, Florida
Dear Friendship On Hold: Forget the percentages and take the first step yourself. Tell your friend you’re sorry for your part in the disagreement. Let her know that her friendship means a lot to you. It’s a lot better to renew a friendship than it is to be “right” — or to hold out, waiting to be told you are right. I believe you already knew this, but you just wanted to receive confirmation that being proactive and making the first move is the right thing to do. It is!