Dear Dr. Wallace:
My little sister is 16 years old and hasn’t really been on a date. I think something might be a little off with her. She just sits at home, even though she’s actually pretty darn cute. All she thinks about is studying and playing the piano, and she doesn’t seem to notice that boys even live in the same world she lives in.
I’m the older sister, so I want to try and help her get started dating since she is losing time every day. If she does not get started soon, she will find out one day that she is socially inept, and she’ll likely be unable to connect with anyone at all.
Do you feel it’s all right if I ask one of my guy friends to take her out? I already know two guys who think she’s cute, and each of them said they would be willing to take her out on her very first date. I can already sense the feeling of joy and pride I will have when I make her dream come true!
— Big Sister Cupid,
via email
Dear Big Sister Cupid: First of all, you should ask your sister if she wants any help from you in the dating department. If it turns out that, at this point of her life, she’s not even interested in dating, that’s fine. It’s her decision.
And if she does show interest, be kind enough to brief her fully on each of your friends in advance. Then and only then, you could go ahead and ask one of your friends. But if your sister refuses your offer to get her started, then bite your tongue, and don’t bring it up again.
Many 16-year-old girls have chosen just not to date yet. Believe me, when the right time comes, your sister won’t need you to play Cupid for her!
Dear Dr. Wallace: I’ll turn 18 in March and will graduate high school at the end of May. I was planning to go to work in the large industrial factory in our town, but this factory has had to close due to a lack of business since COVID-19 changed everything. I’ve been talking with a lot of my friends, and several of them are now planning to move out of our small town and take jobs in the “big city,” which is a three-hour drive north of us. I was hoping for a decent-paying, entry-level job, but lately, I’ve noticed that even some employees who have worked at the factory for years are now leaving.
My father still has his job (at a different company, which is still doing OK), and he tells me I would be disloyal to my hometown if I move away after I graduate and take a job in a big city.
The problem is that if I stay, all I can ever get is a job paying minimum wage. The big city still has some good jobs. What do you think I should do?
— Seeking Gainful Employment, via email
Dear Seeking Gainful Employment: My take on the situation is that you should do what you feel is best for you, especially once you turn 18 and plan to be fully responsible for yourself.
Your father, no doubt, would miss having you around full time in your hometown, and that is quite understandable. If you do decide to take a job in the big city, remember to go home once in a while on your days off to visit your friends and family.
It is the sad truth that many small communities are overly reliant on one or two large employers, and once such an employer closes down, it leaves a smaller community quite vulnerable to population reduction.