From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why does it matter whether people believe in evolution over Biblical creation?
— E.B.
Dear E.B.: The entire educational system is rampant with evolution. Universities that were founded upon Scripture now teach atheistic or theistic evolution, producing skeptics, agnostics or atheists with little or no regard for God. Biblical creation is the only answer that has stood the test of time because it is founded on the absolute truth of God’s Word that never changes.
This is in contrast to Darwin’s book “On the Origin of Species,” where more than 800 times he uses expressions as “we infer” and “we may well suppose.”
Guided by these flimsy phrases, we are expected to reach the conclusion that man climbed from beasthood and before that, from a single cell, without intervention from God. Upon this frail foundation of supposition and the wild guesses from those who hate the Bible, the theory of evolution was built.
Evolutionists deny a personal Creator and teach that noble man is growing stronger, wiser, and upward every day. Evolutionists deny the fact of sin, teaching instead the “trial and error” method by which man is supposed to make himself better in every way. But man is not growing better or climbing upward. Monkeys are not making men of themselves but, rather, men are making monkeys of themselves. Evolution is in reverse.
Instead of progress in man, there is degeneracy of body, mind and spirit. Higher education teaches the lie that evolution is accomplishing progress and that a new day is about to dawn. A new day will dawn, indeed, when Creator God will send His Son the Lord Jesus Christ back to earth to make all things new. One day every person who has ever lived will face Almighty God. “A new day will dawn on us from above. ... He will give light to those who live in the dark and in death’s shadow. He will guide us into the way of peace” (Luke 1:78-80, GW). Prepare your heart and soul by surrendering your life to Him today.