From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
How does God see those who brag about their good works as opposed to others who do just as much but never talk about it?
— B.L.
Dear B.L.: In Heaven there will be many believers who never received any acknowledgment while on earth, yet they faithfully prayed and humbly served Christ. Their crowns may sparkle with more jewels than those who gave large contributions in exchange for having their names on plaques. Paul warned against the prideful heart but to glorify God and seek His approval instead of man’s (Galatians 1:10).
Moses gave up all earthly glory and possessions to identify with God’s people. He was the adopted child of an Egyptian princess, but he gave up the kingdom and crown of Egypt to be a child of God. He was educated in the finest schools, but he gave up the prestige to learn the wisdom of God. Moses gave up the royal scepter to be rich in God’s law. The prophet was known as a shepherd, a leader, a deliverer, a lawgiver, and a judge. But Moses said, “O my Lord, I am… Your servant” (Exodus 4:10); and when he died, God spoke of him as, “Moses My servant” (Joshua 1:2).
When we reach Heaven, there will be no opportunity to brag of our exploits, our ambitions, or the joys of our pleasure; but we will have eternity to rejoice in how the Lord blessed our lives while on earth in the midst of hardship and blessing. We will fully understand that it was Christ who lived in us and glorified Himself in our weaknesses.
It may take a lifetime to accumulate wealth and popularity, but it can vanish in the blink of an eye. While the Bible teaches us to store up treasures in Heaven, the greatest treasure is in knowing that we will be rewarded by His very presence — forevermore.