From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I’m taking classes on eschatology and have been stunned to see how frightened people are to hear anything about the science of last things, especially when these same people flock to the theaters to see the latest sci-fi movie or scramble to be the first to get the 16 best dark movies on Netflix. Why is this?
– D.E.
Dear D.E.: Bible prophecies often frighten people, keeping them from the comfort that God’s Word brings as the end of time approaches. The Apostle John wrote, “Then I saw an angel coming down from heaven. ... He laid hold of the … serpent of old, who is the Devil and Satan, and bound him … and set a seal on him, so that he should deceive the nations no more” (Revelation 20:1–3). To believers in Christ, the end times are not frightening, but hopeful, for eternity with Him will be glorious.
The nations are being deceived on a grand scale by Satan. He’s causing the nations to believe “a lie.” The devil tells people that they have plenty of time to make up their minds about God, eternity and Christ, or He tells us that we don’t need God at all — that we can get along fine without Him. He tells us that we can go to Heaven without being born again and having our sins forgiven. But the Bible warns that there’s a way that seems right to man but it leads to death (see Proverbs 14:12). The devil tells us that there is more pleasure in the world than there is in following Christ. These are lies from Satan.
It will be a glorious day when Satan is bound and Jesus is worshiped and glorified. We must be ready to stand before the rightful judge of the Earth who is also the loving Savior of the soul.
