From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am a Millennial and my children are considered Gen Z. I hear some politicians and churches say that our generations are lost to the knowledge of the U.S. Constitution. I resented it until I learned that the American Constitution really was founded upon Biblical laws. I was never taught that in school. What can we do to restore the authenticity of our history?
— M.G.
Dear M.G.: The American Declaration of Independence and Constitution are based upon the precepts of God’s Word. Without it there would have been no United States. One of the greatest tragedies today is that the Bible is available to nearly everyone, but to millions it is a closed book – either because they leave it unread or because they read it without applying its teaching to themselves. People somehow think that in an age of scientific achievement, this ancient book is out of date. But the Bible is as relevant today as it was in the first century.
Our culture is facing a moral crisis. We are adrift without answers; yet the answers to life are found in the book of all books – the Bible. Society must return to the truth of God’s Word, and it should start in the homes of our nation. Only as we abandon secularism and embrace the Biblical concepts can people be saved from God’s judgments. “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness” (Matthew 6:33).
A return to the Bible would give purpose and meaning to young people. Students in our universities are crying out for meaning in life. They want to know the truth. The Pilgrim families and Founding Fathers had a high view of what our nation should be under God. They believed that faith in God and reverence for Him gave man dignity and they sought the guidance of Almighty God. We should do the same.