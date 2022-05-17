From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
There seems to be an agenda to discount what the Bible says about almost everything these days and I am afraid that in time the Bible will be outlawed. Is that even possible?
— B.F.
Dear B.F.: This Bible has come down to us through the ages and is still relevant today. It has passed through so many hands, appeared in so many forms, and survived every kind of attack. Neither barbaric vandalism nor civilized scholarship has destroyed it. Neither the burning of fire nor the laughter of skepticism has accomplished its annihilation. Through the many dark ages of man, its glorious promises have survived unchanged.
It is important to know why we believe what we do. The Bible has the answers to questions of the human race. We do have the key to truth that will guide us. We do have authoritative resource material. It is actually a library of 66 ancient and historic books that have stood the test of time. Together this library is called the Bible. It is the very Word of God and was written for mankind, and God calls all people to believe in Him.
“Heaven and earth will pass away, but My words will by no means pass away” (Matthew 24:35). The Scripture embodies all the knowledge men and women need to fill the longing of their souls. Only by following and obeying its instruction can we build the kind of lives He has designed for all people. Find out for yourself why the Bible answers every human need, why it supplies the faith and strength that keeps humanity marching forward. Never let anyone keep you from reading God’s Word and relying on it completely.