From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Some people seem to live with a cloud hanging over their heads. This is the case with my son; he just can’t seem to catch a break. I wish there was something I could say to encourage him.
– D.C.
Dear D.C.: Many people live with a cloud hanging over their lives. Some may be in hospital beds; others are suffering discouragement and bereavement. A heavy cloud seems to hang over them.
The Bible has a great deal to say about clouds, for they sometimes symbolize the spiritual forces that obscure the face of God. The Bible also indicates that clouds are given to us for a purpose, that there is glory in the clouds and that every cloud has a silver lining. It is written in Exodus 16:10, “They looked… and, behold, the glory of the Lord appeared in the cloud.”
Without the clouds, there would be no lavish sunsets, no rain, no light and no beautiful, picturesque landscapes. Charles Kingsley sensed this truth when he wrote, “No cloud across the sun but passes at the last and gives us back the face of God once more.” Longfellow also saw meaning in life’s clouds when he said, “Be still, sad heart, and cease repining; behind the clouds is the sun still shining.”
The Bible says that God was in the cloud and that He spoke to His people through a cloud. The Lord said, “Lo, I come unto thee in a thick cloud” (Exodus 19:9, KJV). Again, God called to Moses “out of the midst of the cloud” (Exodus 24:16). There are clouds in our lives shadowing, refreshing and oftentimes draping them in the blackness of night, but there is never a cloud without its bright light.
When we look at clouds, we can remember the scripture: “Your mercy, O Lord, is in the heavens; Your faithfulness reaches to the clouds” (Psalm 36:5).