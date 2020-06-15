From the writings
of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
Why is it unreasonable to believe that we might come back as someone or something different in the next life and have a second chance at doing life better?
— A.L.
Dear A.L.: For mankind to hope for a second chance reveals the knowledge that life is imperfect. The Bible teaches that God is perfect and holy, and even one sin will keep us from His presence. And no one is sinless, “For all have sinned” (Romans 3:23).
Scripture makes it very clear that we live only once and that when we die we go into eternity. The Bible does not teach reincarnation. “It is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9:27).
Every manifestation of evil is the result of basic sin – sin that has remained unchanged since the moment it first entered the human race. Evil is real – but so is God’s power, love, and forgiveness.
There is only one time to do life better and that is now. There is only one way to do life better and that is receive God’s forgiveness and cleansing from sin. We cannot do it ourselves. If God simply erased our sins without man’s repentance, He would be acting as if evil did not matter. But it does matter.
This is why Christ came in to the world. He was without sin – but on the cross He took upon Himself our sins. He came to take upon Himself the punishment for our sins.
Think of it: God in the person of Christ took the penalty of death and Hell that we deserve! We must not put our hope in ideas that will only deceive us, but by faith we must turn to Christ and trust Him alone for salvation. He alone is our hope.