From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
I am in seventh grade and my art teacher gave us an assignment over our break to draw any character that interests us. I have always been curious about the devil. What does he look like?
— S.I.
Dear S.I.: The Bible does not give a physical description of Satan. Artists have let their imaginations conjure up a man in a red suit with horns and tail, holding a pitchfork, but God’s Word instead warns us about Satan who is the great deceiver. Satan is evil, and we should not have anything to do with him. It was Satan who deceived Eve in the garden and the lesson God would have us learn is never listen to Satan, for he is the father of lies.
Satan can disguise himself so people don’t even realize who he is. “Satan… transforms himself into an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). His purpose is always to stop God’s work and to turn us away from God and away from living a life that pleases Him. Satan tried to stop Jesus from going to the cross to die for our sins and bringing salvation to all people, and Satan will try to keep everyone from accepting Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Satan is real, but we should never concentrate on him. Instead, we should concentrate on Jesus. Jesus is greater and stronger than Satan, and by Jesus’ death and resurrection He defeated Satan. The Bible tells us that “the devil has sinned from the beginning. For this purpose the Son of God was manifested, that He might destroy the works of the devil” (1 John 3:8).
God’s Word is truth and we should always be reading it, studying it, and living according to God’s loving commands. What a wonderful New Year’s resolution this would be, to hide God’s Word in our hearts.