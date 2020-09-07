From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
During the recent pandemic it’s been disturbing to learn that many places of business considered nonessential were closed but liquor stores were considered essential businesses and allowed to stay open. Why do people justify alcohol as necessary, and does the Bible say anything about this?
— A.W.
Dear A.W.: Many people are blind to the fact that one drink often leads to another. People justify the use of alcohol claiming they have perfect self-control. But often social drinking becomes habit, particularly when suddenly faced with anxiety or disappointment. Reaching for a drink tricks people into thinking they can forget their problems, but reality comes storming back.
There is a personal responsibility for the welfare of others, even if people don’t care about themselves. For those who believe they can get by with an occasional drink, their example may still lead others to habits that they don’t have the will power to break. For those who encourage others in anything which brings about their downfall, they are guilty.
Alcohol is the cause of many accidents (just look at the CDC statistics and be astounded). Innocent people are often killed by people “under the influence” while they walk away.
Alcohol causes reactions to be slow. Killing others on the highway is still murder and they are guilty in the sight of God.
We must treat our bodies with respect. The Bible condemns the use of any substance which alters or distorts our thinking, including alcohol, which was the most common drug in ancient times. “Wine is a mocker, strong drink is a brawler, and whoever is led astray by it is not wise” (Proverbs 20:1). In Christ alone there is deliverance from man’s tortured thoughts and freedom from the sordid habits which are destroying so many people.